Manchester United will hope to replicate their away form at Old Trafford when they host Leeds United in their next Premier League 2020-21 fixture. Manchester United vs Leeds United match will be played on December 20, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams came back from a goal down to win their last league match and will be confident heading into the Pennines derby. Leeds United, have however won only two in their last five matches and lost two more while Man United are unbeaten in the league since the defeat to Arsenal at home on November 1. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for MUN vs LU match should scroll down for all details. Manchester United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Leeds and Manchester United will face-off for the first time in the Premier League in 16 years. Marcelo Bielsa's side are 14th in the points table and are six points and seven positions behind United, who are on fifth and eight points behind defending champions and league leaders Liverpool. Leeds United are without their centre-back Diego who is out with a groin injury as is Robin Koch and midfielder Adam Forshaw. Edinson Cavani is the only United player doubtful for this clash.

Manchester United vs Leeds United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – we will pick Manchester United custodian David de Gea (MUN) as the goalkeeping choice for the fantasy side.

Manchester United vs Leeds United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Luke Aylin (LU), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) and Liam Cooper (LU) will be the three defenders in this Dream11 fantasy XI

Manchester United vs Leeds United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Mateusz Klich (LU), Kelvin Phillips (LU), Stuart Dallas (LU) and Paul Pogba (MUN) are the five midfielders.

Manchester United vs Leeds United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Anthony Martial (MUN) will be the two forwards in this team.

Manchester United vs Leeds United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: David de Gea (MUN), Luke Aylin (LU), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Liam Cooper (LU), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Mateusz Klich (LU), Paul Pogba (MN), Kelvin Phillips (LU), Stuart Dallas (LU) Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Anthony Martial (MUN)

Marcus Rashford (MUN should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy side while Bruno Fernandes (MUN) can be selected as the vice-captain for the Manchester United vs Leeds United match.

