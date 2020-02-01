MUN vs WOL Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs Wolves Football Match

Manchester United Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester United and Wolves came across each other just a few days ago in the third round of the FA Cup 2020 which was won the by the Red Devils. Manchester United won the game 1-0. The two are facing off each other once again in the Premier League 2019-20. Now, in this article, we bring you the Dream11 for the match but before we get into any of those details, let’s have a look at the placement of both teams on the Premier League 2019-20 points table. So the Red Devils are placed on number five with 34 points in their kitty. Out of 24 games, the team has won nine games, lost eight and faced seven draws. New Manchester United Signing Bruno Fernandes Hails Cristiano Ronaldo As Major Influence in Red Devils.

They must be pepped as they have a new signing in the form of Bruno Fernandes. It is still unclear if he would feature in the playing XI of the team. On the other hand, we have the Wolves placed on number seven with 34 points in their kitty. The team has lost eight games, lost six and faced 10 draws in the Premier League so far. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream 11 team predictions. Manchester United Vs Wolverhampton - Live Football Score.

Manchester United vs Wolves, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero (MUN) will be the first name on the team sheet and should be in your team as well.

Manchester United vs Wolves, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should ideally go for three defenders and they should be Brandon Williams (MUN), Matt Doherty (WOL) and Leander Dendoncker (WOL).

Manchester United vs Wolves, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Juan Mata (MUN) will be the main creative option for United and should be your vice-captain. The other midfielders in your team should be Nemanja Matic (MUN), Adama Traore (WOL), Joao Moutinho (WOL) and Ruben Neves (WOL).

Manchester United vs Wolves, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Raul Jimenez (WOL) should be selected as your captain and the remaining slot should be filled by Mason Greenwood (MUN).

Manchester United vs Wolves, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sergio Romero (MUN) (GK), Brandon Williams (MUN), Matt Doherty (WOL), Leander Dendoncker (WOL), Juan Mata (MUN), Nemanja Matic (MUN), Adama Traore (WOL), Joao Moutinho (WOL), Ruben Neves (WOL), Raul Jimenez (WOL) and Mason Greenwood (MUN).