National Tattoo Day 2020 will be celebrated on July 17 this year. This day is celebrated to recognize the history, culture and artists dedicated to etching ink permanently on the skin. The origin of tattoos can be traced back to thousands of years and can even be found on Egyptian mummies. However, in recent years, it has become a fashion statement and currently, there are no bigger style icons than football players around the globe. England Football Fan Tattoos 'Football's Coming Home' on His Bum Over a Dare Given By a Friend During 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Several marquee footballers in the world such as Lionel Messi, David Beckham and Sergio Ramos have ink on their bodies. More often than not, these tattoos have symbolic meanings, sometimes representing a personal milestone in their career, while others are a tribute to special people in their lives. In this article, we take a look at some remarkable tattoos of famous footballers. Funniest Tattoo Fails That Will Make You Go 'Why God Why!'

Lionel Messi

The Argentine is the greatest football player to have ever graced the game and his tattoos are also second to none. The Argentine has his mother's portrait on his back, which was his first tattoo. He also has ink of Jesus with the crown of thorns along with the names of both of his kids

David Beckham

The Englishman is not only one of the best players in football history but is also regarded as a style icon by many all around the world. The former Manchester United player has loads of tattoos spawned across his body and a lot of them are a reference to his family. The names of his wife Victoria and four children, as well as their various nicknames, feature heavily on his body.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's quality on the field is undeniable but a thing that sets him apart from others is his confidence and attitude and his tattoos are symbolic to that. The Swedish footballer has a majestic lion tattooed on his back and also has ink on his entire body. The striker also has the words 'Only God Can Judge Me' on his torso.

Sergio Ramos

The Real Madrid superstar is one of the most heavily tattooed football players with ink spread all over his body. The defender has most of his career milestones inked on his body. He has the time of famous 'La Decima' header inked on his knuckles. World Cup and Champions League are also tattooed on his body.

Neymar Jr

The Brazilian superstar is one of the most famous footballers in the world at the moment and has almost his entire body covered with ink. He has his sister's portrait on his shoulder along with several of his career milestones. The footballer also has a tattoo of the 2016 Olympics where Brazil football team won a gold medal for the first time in their history.

