FA Cup 2025-26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Newcastle United host AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park on 10 January 2026, as both Premier League sides begin their FA Cup 2025-26 journey. This third-round clash is one of the standout all-top-flight fixtures of the weekend, with Magpies' manager Eddie Howe facing his former club. Newcastle enter the tie in strong form, having secured three consecutive league victories, while Bournemouth aim to capitalise on the momentum of their midweek win over Tottenham. Antoine Semenyo Signs For Manchester City; Ghana International Makes £64M Move From Bournemouth During Premier League 2025-26 Winter Transfer Window.

This is the second meeting between the two sides this season, following a 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium in September. While Newcastle reached the fifth round last season, they are eager to go further this year to end their long-standing trophy drought. Bournemouth, meanwhile, are looking to improve on their recent cup record and move past the third round for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 10.

Venue: St. James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Time: 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the FA Cup action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV will provide live streaming of FA Cup, with Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Newcastle vs Bournemouth match live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Telecast: The Sony Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Sony TEN TV channel, subject to scheduling. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Team News and Key Players

Newcastle United face defensive challenges following a significant injury to Fabian Schär, who was stretchered off in their recent win over Leeds. With Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles also sidelined, Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman are expected to lead the backline. Anthony Elanga remains a doubt as he recovers from a knock.

Bournemouth arrive on Tyneside having recently lost their top scorer, Antoine Semenyo, who completed a high-profile move to Manchester City on Friday. Manager Andoni Iraola will also be without Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert, and Ryan Christie, while striker Evanilson faces a late fitness test.

