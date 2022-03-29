Netherlands and Germany face off against each other in the latest round of International Friendlies. The clash will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on March 29, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Netherlands vs Germany, International Friendly 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Louis Van Gaal, Netherlands Manager, Slams FIFA for Picking Qatar As World Cup 2022 Hosts, Calls Decision, ‘Ridiculous, Bull****’.

Netherlands head into the game on the back of an impressive result against Denmark. Louis Van Gaal’s side emerged 4-2 winners in the encounter and will be hoping for a similar performance. Meanwhile, Germany defeated Israel 2-0 in their last outing, scoring their 19th goal in the past four matches and will hope to extend this goal-scoring record.

When Is Netherlands vs Germany Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue

Netherlands vs Germany international friendly match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena on March 30, 2022 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Netherlands vs Germany, International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can watch Netherlands vs Germany international friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for all European international football matches in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the friendly match.

Is Netherlands vs Germany, International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Those fans who are not able to catch the live action of Netherlands vs Germany international friendly match on television sets can also watch the match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the international friendly match online for its fans in India.

