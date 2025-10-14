Japan vs Brazil International Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Japan and Brazil will look to use their friendly tie this evening at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo as an opportunity to test their team combinations in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup. Both these nations have already qualified for the main event and it will be about playing a series of friendly games prior to it. Brazil swept aside South Korea in their previous game and under the management of Carlo Ancelotti, the team is getting back to its usual self. Hosts Japan drew Paraguay in their last contest and it is now three games without a win for them. Japan versus Brazil starts at 4:00 PM IST. Rat Runs Onto the Pitch During Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Cardiff, Video Goes Viral.

Japan will have Zion Suzuki in goal with Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Junnosuke Suzuki and Ayumu Seko featuring in the back three. Koki Ogawa leads the attack for the home team in a 3-4-2-1 formation, while Ritsu Doan and Takumi Minamino are the likely attacking midfielders behind the lone striker up top. Kaishu Sano and Junya Ito are likely to sit back and shield the backline and the defence.

Brazil will be opting for Richarlison as their chief goal scorer in the final third. Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha is their key playmaker, while Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr will be deployed out wide as the traditional wingers. Casemiro continues to be their leading force in midfield, while Bruno Guimaraes could venture forward and support with the attacking play. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Japan vs Brazil, International Friendly 2025 Match Details

Match Japan vs Brazil, International Friendly 2025 Date Tuesday, October 14 Time 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, streaming available

When is Japan vs Brazil, International Friendly 2025? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Japan National Football Team will take on the Brazil National Football Team in an international friendly on Tuesday, October 14. The Japan vs Brazil match is set to be played at the Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo and it will start at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Japan vs Brazil, International Friendly 2025 on TV?

No, there will be no live telecast available for the Japan vs Brazil International Friendly 2025 on any TV channel in India due to the absence of the official broadcaster in India. For Japan vs Brazil online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Japan vs Brazil, International Friendly 2025?

Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming available for the Japan vs Brazil International Friendly 2025 due to the absence of the official live streaming partner in India. Brazil will score goals in this game, given the cutting edge they have in attack. Expect the South American giants to claim a 1-3 win.

