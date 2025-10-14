Argentina face Puerto Rico in an international friendly this evening at the Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, in Florida. The defending world champions finished top of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign and will now use this friendly games as build up to the main event next year. It gives an opportunity for manager Lionel Scaloni to test out different combinations and finalise the playing attributes. Opponents Puerto Rico are ranked 155th in the world and this is a great learning opportunity for the squad as they come up against the very best. Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul to Join Lionel Messi in India Visit? Here's What Organisers Announced About Star Argentina's Footballers Teammates Joining Him During GOAT Tour 2025 Event.

Sebastian Cutler can expect a busy day at goal for Puerto Rico with Argentina likely to attack from the onset. In front of him will be the centre defensive pairing of Nicolas Cardona and Giovanni Calderon. Leandro Antonetti will play as the lone striker up top in a 4-5-1 formation. Juan O’Neill, Gerald Diaz, and Noeh Hernandez in midfield will likely sit deep and make the team compact to defend in large numbers.

Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono misses out for Argentina due to a thigh injury while Enzo Fernandez has withdrawn as well. Lionel Messi is likely to be rested for this game with his game management a priority for the national team. Giuliano Simeone could be asked to lead the attack and he will have the support of Nicolas Gonzalez and Jose Manuel Lopez. Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo de Paul are the star players featuring in the Argentine midfield.

Match Puerto Rico vs Argentina Date Wednesday, October 15 Time 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming, No Live Telecast

When is Puerto Rico vs Argentina, International Friendly 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Puerto Rico National Football Team vs Argentina National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match is on Wednesday, October 15. The Puerto Rico vs Argentina match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and it starts at 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Puerto Rico vs Argentina International Friendly 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Puerto Rico vs Argentina International Friendly 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina International Friendly 2025 live telecast on any TV channel in India. For Puerto Rico vs Argentina online viewing options, read below. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC.

How to Watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina International Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online?

There is no official broadcast partner of the Argentina vs Venezuela International Friendly 2025 in India. Fans in India will not be able to hence watch the Puerto Rico vs Argentina International Friendly 2025 live streaming online. They can get the live score updates of the match on the official social media handle of both teams. Argentina will score a few goals in this game in what should be a routine win for the world’s best team.

