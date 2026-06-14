Netherlands vs Japan: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F action kicks off with a highly anticipated fixture between European giants Netherlands and Asian powerhouse Japan. Set to take place on Monday, June 15, at 1:30 AM IST, this group stage match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, promises an enthralling start to both teams' campaigns. With crucial points at stake in a group that also features Sweden and Tunisia, securing a positive result is paramount for both sides with ambitions of progressing deep into the tournament. Netherlands vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Predicted Lineups and Formations

Official team sheets are typically released closer to kick-off, but here are the expected starting elevens and formations for this Group F encounter:

Netherlands (Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1)

Ronald Koeman's Oranje are expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 setup, blending defensive solidity with attacking flair. Brighton's Bart Verbruggen, who recently suffered a hip injury in a warm-up game, faces a late fitness test but is expected to start in goal. The defense will likely feature Denzel Dumfries at right-back, Virgil van Dijk and Jan Paul van Hecke as the central defensive pairing, and Micky van de Ven on the left. The midfield pivot is anticipated to be Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch, providing both control and drive. In attacking roles, Crysencio Summerville and Cody Gakpo are set to operate on the wings, with Tijjani Reijnders supporting striker Donyell Malen. Notable absentees for the Netherlands include Xavi Simons (ACL) and Jurrien Timber (injury).

Japan (Predicted Formation: 3-4-2-1)

Hajime Moriyasu's Samurai Blue are predicted to line up in their flexible 3-4-2-1 system, known for its aggressive pressing and quick transitions. Zion Suzuki is expected to guard the net. A back three of Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Ko Itakura, and Hiroki Ito will aim to contain the Dutch attack. The midfield quartet will likely comprise Ritsu Doan and Keito Nakamura as wing-backs, with Ao Tanaka and Daichi Kamada forming the central pairing. Ahead of them, Takefusa Kubo and Junya Ito are expected to provide creative spark behind lone striker Ayase Ueda. Japan will be without key players such as captain Wataru Endo (foot injury), who has also retired from international football, and dynamic winger Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring). Netherlands vs Japan Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Match.

Key Players to Watch

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands): The Dutch captain remains a colossal presence in defense and a threat from set-pieces.

Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands): His ability to dictate play from midfield will be crucial in breaking down Japan's press.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands): A decisive attacker whose movement and goal-scoring instincts are vital for the Oranje.

Takefusa Kubo (Japan): The Real Sociedad attacker's creativity and ability to drive forward will be key for Japan's counter-attacks.

Ayase Ueda (Japan): The Eredivisie's top scorer last season, his clinical finishing will pose a significant threat.

Ao Tanaka (Japan): An energetic box-to-box midfielder, essential for Japan's defensive work and timely runs into the box.

Recent Form and Group Stakes

Japan enters the tournament in stellar form, boasting six successive victories and an impressive run of five clean sheets, including landmark wins against Brazil and England. This defensive solidity and attacking prowess make them a formidable opponent. The Netherlands, while unbeaten in their qualifying campaign, have shown some inconsistency in recent warm-up matches, with a loss to Algeria and a narrow win over Uzbekistan. This opening match is vital for both teams to establish early dominance in Group F, which is considered finely poised. A victory would provide a significant boost towards securing a spot in the knockout stages.

With both teams eager to start their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey on a high note, fans can anticipate a tactical and fiercely contested battle for supremacy in Group F. The outcome of this match could set the tone for their respective campaigns in the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).