NEUFC vs HYD Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

NorthEast United FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 match no. 86. The game will be held on February 20, 2020, at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. Hyderabad FC is currently at the bottom of the point table with just seven points to their name and if they don't pick up a win in their upcoming game, they will create history in ISL of team finishing with the lowest point in a single season. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for NEUFC vs HYD ISL 2019-20 Dream11 prediction along with tips to pick the best team. NorthEast United FC Vs Hyderabad FC - Live Football Score, Match 86.

Speaking about NorthEast United FC team they too had a lacklustre season with just 12 points and they lie just one position above Hyderabad FC. NorthEast had an average of only 10.5 shots a game with an accuracy rate of 36.6%. NEUFC lost their last match against Odisha FC by 2-1 on February 14, 2020. Hyderabad FC played their last game against Jamshedpur FC on February 13, 2020, which ended by 1-1 draw.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – The goalkeeper for your Dream11 team should be Subhasish Roy Choudhary of NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – The four defenders for your Dream11 team should be Matthew Kilgallon (HYD), Sahil Panwar (HYD), Rakesh Pradhan (NEUFC) and Reagan Singh (NEUFC).

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – It would be wise to go for four mid-fielders and they should be Nestor Gordillo (HYD), Marko Stankovic (HYD), M L Pereira (HYD) and Federico Gallego (NEUFC).

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forward – The remaining two slots should be filled by D R de Silva (HYD) and Martin Chaves (NEUFC).

The captain for your Dream11 team should be Federico Gallego as he is 7th in this season in key passes per game at 2.1 and an averaging a shot every 30.5 minutes. While M L Pereira can be elected as vice-captain for your Dream11 team.