Neymar Involved in Heated Exchange With Match Referee After Being Booked for Showboating During PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 Clash

Neymar Altercation With Match Referee (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Paris Saint-Germain footballer Neymar vented his anger at match officials during his side’s 5-0 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 after booked for showboating. Neymar, who assisted Kylian Mbappe for PSG’s fourth in the 5-0 rout, was booked for dissent after the referee Jerome Brisard called him over for attempting a rainbow flick over two Montpellier players near the visiting team’s touchline. The Brazilian football superstar initially tried to plead his innocence telling the referee that he was only “playing football” but asked to speak French, Neymar reportedly abused the referee. “Speak French my a**,” the PSG talisman was allegedly heard as saying on videos circulating on social media. Kylian Mbappe Involved in Heated Exchange With Coach Thomas Tuchel During PSG’s 5–0 Ligue 1 Win Over Montpellier (Watch Video).

The incident occurred in the 38th minute of the first half when Neymar tried a cheeky rainbow flick over two Montpellier defenders. The ball went out but Neymar managed in winning a throw-in before being called over by referee Jerome Brisard, who initially cautioned the 27-year-old for attempting such exorbitant skills. But not impressed at the referee’s words, Neymar returned to confront him and was eventually booked for dissent.

Neymar Attempts Rainbow Flick

Neymar Jr to the referee - “I am playing football” 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/l5AdmVCgp1 — Seleção Brasil 🇧🇷 (@Brazil_TeamNews) February 2, 2020

Speak French My A**

This happened yesterday in the PSG tunnel after the referee booked Neymar for showboating. Neymar: "I play football and this man gives me a yellow card." Referee: "Speak french. Speak french." Neymar: "Speak french my ass." 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DOnIuGR1yQ — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 2, 2020

Neymar Showboats Again

This is how Neymar gets things done... Wicked 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 He really did that guy dirty 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J0MkOrcjWs — Messi (@Sawftouch) February 2, 2020

Later at the end of the first-half, Neymar could be heard telling teammate Marco Veratti to tell the referee that was only playing football and therefore should not be booked. The Brazilian again found himself in the spotlight when Montpellier’s Teji Savanier fouled him. But that aside, PSG had a comfortable win against Montpellier with Pablo Sarabia, Angel di Maria, Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa all finding the net for the Ligue 1 leaders.