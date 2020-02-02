Kylian Mbappe Involved in Heated Exchange With Coach Thomas Tuchel During PSG’s 5–0 Ligue 1 Win Over Montpellier (Watch Video)

Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Tuchel (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was involved in a heated exchange with coach Thomas Tuchel after being substituted during PSG’s 5-0 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 on February 02, 2020 (Sunday). Mbappe, who scored the fourth of five goals against Montpellier, was part of a double PSG substitution in 68th minute. He was substituted for Mauro Icardi and the 21-year-old appeared visibly upset with Tuchel’s decision to call him off. Both Tuchel and Mbappe were then seen locked in a verbal altercation on the touchline. Asked about it later in the post-match press conference, Tuchel said that although it doesn’t look good when players disagree with managers, PSG isn’t the only football club where it occurs. Neymar Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in PSG's Win Over Lille (Watch Video).

The incident occurred in the 68th minute of the PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 encounter when Mbappae and Pablo Sarabia were withdrawn for Icardi and Edinson Cavani with PSG already 5-0 ahead in the match. But 21-year-old Real Madrid target was unhappy and came-off shaking his head when he was stopped by coach Tuchel on the touchline, who then went to explain the French forward why he was withdrawn. Both sides were also recorded exchanging some heated words between them with their hands over their mouths to prevent the cameras from catching them.

“Handling dressing room egos is demanding," Tuchel was later quoted as saying by Espn.in. "Not difficult but demanding. It is not good, nor was it going too far. We are a team and that must be respected. I am coach. Somebody has to decide who comes off and goes on. These are not good images as they negatively affect the state of mind. We are playing football -- not tennis. Kylian is intelligent and has a good mentality, so we do not need this sort of situation,” he added.

"I explained to him why he came off and that will be that. I always make decisions for sporting reasons. This is football, not tennis, and you have to respect everyone."

Meanwhile, Sarabia, Angel di Maria, Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa were on the scoresheet as PSG thrashed Montpellier 5-0. Daniel Congre scored an own goal while Dimitry Bertaud and Joris Chotard were sent-off for the visitors. PSG lead the points table with 55 points from 22 games and are 13 ahead of the second-placed Marseille.