Neymar Parties in St Tropez With PSG Teammates and Victoria’s Secret Angel Izabel Goulart on Return to Paris (See Pictures)

Brazilian and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has returned to France after staying under quarantine in Brazil for the last three months. But with football season over in France, the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and PSG declared Ligue 1 champions, Neymar has started reacquainting himself with life in Paris and was recently seen partying with a couple of his PSG teammates and two Victoria’s Secret Angel models, among which was Izabel Goulart. The 28-year-old was pictured partying at the Verde Beach in Paris on Sunday. Neymar Faces Criminal Complaint for Homophobia After Using Anti-Gay Slur to Describe Mother's Boyfriend Tiago Ramos.

Neymar, who had been on quarantine in his native Brazil since March-end, landed in Paris on Saturday along with entourage. And it seems with no football to play until August – when the Champions League will most probably resume – he flew straight to French Riveria and has been staying there. According to reports, Neymar is lodged at a golf club in Saint Tropez along with his group of friends and models.

At the party, Neymar was wearing a colourful shirt and matching shorts with a white summer bucket, bright green sunglasses and a pair of sliders.

He reached the beach on a golf buggy and was soon joined by his PSG teammate Marco Verratti and his speculated girlfriend Jessica Aidi.

Brazilian Victoria’s Secret Angel model and fashion icon Goulart was seen in the beach as was French model Cindy Bruna.

Both have been reportedly staying at the same golf club with Neymar and his friends.

Former Argentina international and PSG winger Ezequiel Lavezzi also joined the fun soon.

A few other PSG players, including Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos have been also reported to be staying in the same area.

Neymar, it seems, is enjoying PSG’s Ligue 1 win and also has his sights set on the Champions League, in which PSG have already reached the quarter-finals after beating Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 but several other round-of-16 ties are yet to be completed.

Reports state, Neymar will spend the next week in Saint Tropez before returning to Paris to join the PSG training, which starts from June 22. Neymar is also speculated to be returning to Barcelona this summer having joined PSG from Camp Nou in 2017 for a world record transfer fee.

But despite the player stating his intentions of leaving, PSG director Leonardo has ruled out any such move and insisted that both Neymar and Mbappe still have future at PSG and will be here for the long term.

