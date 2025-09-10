Mumbai, September 10: Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as the Club’s First Team Head Coach. The news follows just a day after the club relieved Nuno Espirito Santo from his duties. Postecoglou has been in management for over 25 years, arriving on Trentside with experience of regularly competing and winning trophies at the highest level. Nottingham Forest Sack Head Coach Nuno Espirito Santo After Dispute With Owner Evangelos Marinakis.

After enjoying very successful seasons with Brisbane Roar and Yokohama F. Marinos, winning the League with both clubs, he was appointed manager of Celtic in June 2021. A successful tenure in Glasgow saw Postecoglou win the domestic double in his first season in Scotland and the treble in his second year, which earned him a nomination for the FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2023.

Nottingham Forest Official Announcement

Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as the Club’s First Team Head Coach. Postecoglou has been in management for over 25 years, arriving on Trentside with experience of regularly competing and winning trophies at the highest level.… pic.twitter.com/Yc2XLrZa7M — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) September 9, 2025

Moving to England to take over at Tottenham Hotspur, who finished fifth in his first season, Postecoglou guided Spurs to their first major trophy in 17 years, winning the Europa League in 2024/25 and qualifying for the Champions League. However that was not enough as a 17th placed finish in the league saw him leave the North London club.

Owner, Evangelos Marinakis, said of Postecoglou’s appointment, “We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies. His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions. Nottingham Forest Sign Brazil Midfielder Douglas Luiz From Juventus on Season-Long Loan.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey."

