Even before matchweek 6 kicks off, the English Premier League 2025-26 is all spiced up. While the EPL 2025-26 points table doesn't bring much surprise for fans of the big six, some other big teams like Aston Villa, West Ham United, and Wolves have started quite low and are in the relegation zone. It's still early days, and a lot is to be figured out, but for now, defending champions Liverpool FC are leading the race, followed by last season's runners-up Arsenal, and then comes Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26: Gabriel Martinelli's Late Strike Helps Gunners Clinch a Point at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The EPL 2025-26 matchweek 5 made us witness some epic encounters. Firstly, it was the Merseyside Derby. That Liverpool vs Everton match ended 2-1, making the Reds able to keep their all-win run. Another vital clash was the Manchester United vs Chelsea game at the iconic Old Trafford. That game ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts. The gameweek ended with the Arsenal vs Manchester City clash, resulting in a 1-1 draw. In the middle of these big battles, there were other crucial encounters with all the other 14 teams, some of which will dictate the course of the league in the long run. The matchweek 6 kicks off on Saturday, September 27, and will go on till Tuesday, September 30 (IST). Liverpool 2–1 Everton, Premier League 2025–26: Hugo Ekitike and Ryan Gravenberch Score As Reds Extend Perfect Start With Merseyside Derby Win Over Toffees.

Matchweek 6 EPL 2025-26 Schedule (with IST timings)

Date Match UK Time IST Time Saturday, September 27 Brentford vs Manchester United 12:30 17:00 Saturday, September 27 Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00 19:30 Saturday, September 27 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 15:00 19:30 Saturday, September 27 Leeds United vs Bournemouth 15:00 19:30 Saturday, September 27 Manchester City vs Burnley 15:00 19:30 Saturday, September 27 Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland 17:30 22:00 Saturday, September 27 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00 00:30 (Sunday) Sunday, September 28 Aston Villa vs Fulham 14:00 18:30 Sunday, September 28 Newcastle United vs Arsenal 16:30 21:00 Monday, September 29 Everton vs West Ham United 20:00 00:30 (Tuesday)

The Chelsea vs Brighton game in the English Premier League 2025-26 matchweek 6 will be important for the Blues, as a victory might help them climb to the top four. The Manchester City vs Burnley game will also hold importance for Pep Guardiola's side, as the giants have just two wins in their five games. The Tottenham vs Wolves match will be crucial for Wolverhampton Wanderers, as the side will be desperate to bag even a single point, having none for now. The Arsenal vs Newcastle United match might also have some value.

