Odisha FC will hope to register their second win of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as they take on Bengaluru FC in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday (January 24). Odisha FC are reeling at the last position in the team standings with seven points and would like to go up in the table. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC are holding the eighth spot with 13 points in 12 games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of OFC vs BFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Since their inception in the 2019-20 season, Odisha FC have met Bengaluru FC on two occasions with Carles Cudarat's side emerging victorious both times. Going by the form of both teams, Bengaluru's winning streak is all likely to get extended. However, they are coming off a 1-2 loss against Kerala Blasters and would be seeking redemption. On the other hand, Odisha's last assignment resulted in a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC. As the upcoming clash takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other details.

When is Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on January 24 (Sunday). The match will be held at the GMC Stadium and it is set to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the OFC vs CFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

