Odisha FC will take on NorthEast United FC in the upcoming fixture of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Tuesday (December 22). Stuart Baxter's side had a terrible season so far as they are placed at last in the team standings with five defeats and one loss in six outings. On the other hand, NorthEast United FC have been impressive and will take the field as definite favourites. They are currently fourth in the points table with two wins, four draws and one loss. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, strikers and mid-fielders for OFC vs NEUFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

As this is only the second season for Odisha FC, the two teams have faced each other only twice – recording one victory each. Their last meeting saw Manuel Onwu and Martin Perez Guedes striking for Odisha FC after the Highlanders had taken the lead. Odisha eventually won the game by 2-1. However, their triumph looks highly unlikely in the upcoming match owing to their dismal form. Moreover, NorthEast United FC must be aiming to redeem themselves after suffering the first loss of the season against Jamshedpur FC.

OFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gurmeet Singh (NEUFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

OFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defender – Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Steven Taylor (OFC) and Shubham Sarangi (OFC) must be your defenders.

OFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Rochharzela (NEUFC) and Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC) must be your midfielders.

OFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC), Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC) and Diego Mauricio (OFC) must be your forwards.

Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Steven Taylor (OFC) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

