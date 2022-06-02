Paul Pogba is looking set for a reunion with former club Juventus. The midfielder's departure from Manchester United was already confirmed by the club and now, it seems that he is headed to Turin to once again don the Bianconeri's traditional black-and-white jersey after six years. According to Goal.com, Pogba, who would be a free agent at the expiry of his Manchester United contract in June, is also reportedly set to pen down a three-year deal. Jesse Lingard Latest Transfer News: Manchester United Confirm English Midfielder Exit

It had become clear a while ago that Pogba would not be signing a new deal at Manchester United, especially after an injury-laden season where his appearance was restricted mostly to the bench. He did have a good start to the season though but it did not quite end the way he would have liked. Pogba's final Manchester United appearance was in their defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. The World Cup winner has had a highly successful stint with Juventus where he won four Serie A titles.

A lot of clubs reportedly joined the fray to acquire the Frenchman's signature after his United departure looked imminent. PSG was among them but now, it seems that he is headed towards making a return for Juventus.

