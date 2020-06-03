Paulo Dybala Fires Warning to Opponents Ahead of the Serie A 2019-20 Restart, Nets an Amazing Goal During Juventus Training (Watch Video)

Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits:Instagram)

Team Juventus is waiting for the restart of the impending season of Serie A 2019-20. Now ahead of the start of the season team Juventus who sits on the top of the Serie A 2019-20 points table is putting their best foot forward in the practice session. Their players already look in the best of shape including Cristiano Ronaldo. But here’s another player who seems to fire a warning to the opponents not with his words but with his actions. Paulo Dybala was seen sweating it out with his teammates and scored an amazing goal during the practice session. Paulo Dybala Confirms Coronavirus Diagnosis, Becomes Third Player From Juventus to Test Positive for COVID-19.

The video of his goal was shared on social media and needless to say left the fans in awe once again. So far, the Argentine in his 24 appearances in 2019-20 Serie A has scored seven goals and nine assists. Paulo Dybala had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and battled the disease quite successfully.

The impending season of Serie A 2019-20 will begin on June 20, 2020. All the sporting activities in the club had been brought to a halt after the outspread of COVID-19. The live-action was stalled for over a couple of months. The matches will be held in the absence of the fans behind closed doors. it is very likely that the Serie A will pick up from where it left in March which means the first match will be held between Lecce and AC Milan.