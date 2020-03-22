Paulo Dybala Confirms Coronavirus Diagnosis, Becomes Third Player From Juventus to Test Positive for COVID-19

Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Getty)

The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on the sporting world as various competitions have been either cancelled or suspended to prevent the spread of the virus. People are being advised to stay inside their houses as a precautionary measure and even after that many athletes have been suffering from COVID-19. The latest sportsperson to test positive for the virus is Juventus star player Paulo Dybala. The 26-year-old confirmed that he and his girlfriend have tested positive but are in perfect health and condition. Blaise Matuidi Tested Positive for COVID-19, French Footballer Becomes Second Juventus Player to Contract Coronavirus.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala announced on Saturday (March 21, 2020) that he and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini have tested positive for COVID-19. The Argentine wrote on his official Instagram account ‘Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages.’ Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof Support Coronavirus Affected National Teammates Blaise Matuidi and Albin Ekdal by Training in Juventus & Sampdoria Shirts.

See Dybala's Instagram Post

A statement from Juventus’ website read ‘Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.

Statement From Juventus

This makes Paulo Dybala the third person from Juventus camp to be tested positive for the virus after Italian defender Daniele Rugani and French midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The Argentine player was tested last week and is currently in self-isolation