Portugal will take on North Macedonia in the final round of 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Estadio Da Dragao in Porto on March 29, 2022 (late Tuesday night) as both teams aim to book a place at the showpiece event in Qatar. Meanwhile, fans searching for Portugal vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers can scroll down below. FIFA World Cup 2022: Which Teams Qualified for the Mega Event in Qatar & Who Missed Out, Check Full List!

Portugal will be aiming to secure one of the three European spots left at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Fernando Santos’ men defeated Turkey in the previous round of the playoffs and will start as the favourites in this clash. Meanwhile, North Macedonia shocked many as they eliminated Italy in the last round and will be aiming to replicate that feat and beat yet another giant of world football.

When is Portugal vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Portugal vs North Macedonia playoff clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on March 30, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Portugal vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the live telecast of Portugal vs North Macedonia on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Portugal vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Portugal vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

