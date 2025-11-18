Lamine Yamal Confirms His Breakup With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Young Sensation Denies Cheating on Argentine Singer . So far, the Spain National Football Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers campaign has been flawless, with the La Roja winning all their Group E matches, dominating opponents, scoring 19 goals, and maintaining five clean sheets. In their final World Cup Qualifiers match, Spain will host Turkey, aiming to extend their 30-match unbeaten national record; however, more importantly, they aim to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla, Spain, commencing at 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), on Wednesday, November 19. Fans looking to know if Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will feature in the Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match can read below.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

No, unfortunately, due to injury concerns, Spanish star Lamine Yamal will not feature in Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match despite being named in La Roja's initial squad for the November qualifiers. On the day of the training camp, Yamal opted to sit out due to a groin procedure, further creating issues between Spain and Barcelona. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC

Apart from Yamal, Spain will be without several star players, including Pedri, Rodri, Dani Carvajal, and Dean Huijsen, which might give Turkey a chance to beat their opponents for the first time in their last 10 meetings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2025 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).