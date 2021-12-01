Paris Saint Germain will aim to extend their lead at the top when they face third-placed Nice in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on December 01, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams are entering the game on the back of contrasting results but will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Reposts Picture of Seven G.O.A.Ts in Front of Paris’ Eiffel Tower After Winning Record Ballon d’Or Title (See Post).

Paris Saint Germain haven’t been brilliant so far but have managed to get over the line to come out on the right side of the results. Mauricio Pochettino’s team have a 12-point lead at the top of the table and will aim to extend that. Meanwhile, a loss in their previous game has seen Nice lose onto the second spot and will be aiming to regain that.

When is for PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Nice match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France on December 02, 2021 (Thursday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 are likely to telecast the game on TV.

PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

