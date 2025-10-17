Ligue 1 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Paris Saint-Germain are top of the standings in the French Ligue 1 and next face Strasbourg in their latest domestic fixture. The Parisians have been a bit inconsistent, considering the high standards they set for themselves, in the last few weeks. Manager Luis Enrique was left frustrated with their draw with LOSC Lille, which came after a splendid win over Barcelona in the Champions League and will want his squad to focus on this match. Their opponents, Strasbourg have reached the third spot in the standings and are no pushovers. They will feel confident about their ability to do well here. PSG versus Strasbourg starts at 12:15 AM IST. Kylian Mbappe Applauds in Stands as Brother Ethan Mbappe Scores Equaliser for Lille in 1-1 Ligue 1 2025-26 Draw Against PSG (Watch Video).

PSG heads into this game without the availability of Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves, Marquinhos, and Senny Mayulu. Goncalo Ramos will be the target man upfront for the defending champions. He will be supported in the final third by Ibrahim Mbaye and Lee Kang-in. Vitinha will control the tempo of the game for the home side.

Ben Chilwell is likely to return for Strasbourg but there are doubts over the availability of Maxi Oyedele. They will line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Joaquin Panichelli as the striker and Félix Lemaréchal and Martial Godo lining up in the two attacking midfielders role. Samir El Mourabet and Valentín Barco will sit deep and act as the cover for the backline, which will be led by Lucas Høgsberg.

PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Details

Match PSG vs Strasbourg Date Saturday, October 18 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Parc des Princes, Paris Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast or streaming available

When is PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

PSG are set to lock horns with Strasbourg in Ligue 1 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Parc des Princes and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch PSG vs Strasbourg live telecast on any TV channel. Read below to check the PSG vs Strasbourg online viewing option.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming online available in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch PSG vs Strasbourg live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow PSG vs Strasbourg live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. Paris are struggling with a major injury crisis and despite this, they should be able to secure all three points from this match.

