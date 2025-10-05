Lille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: PSG will aim to return to the top of the French Ligue 1 when they play LOSC Lille in an away tie this evening. The French giants secured a massive win over Barcelona in their previous game and post the Champions League triumph, the focus shifts to their domestic title race, wherein they recently suffered a shock defeat to Marseille. Their opponents, Lille, are seventh and have lost back-to-back games in the league. The game is crucial for them as they need a positive result here desperately to arrest the slide in the points table. LOSC Lille versus PSG starts at 12:15 AM IST. Barcelona 1-2 PSG UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Senny Mayulu, Goncalo Ramos Score As Defending Champions Earn Narrow Win Over Blaugrana.

Ousmane Toure and Marc-Aurele Caillard will not be available for Lille due to injuries. Olivier Giroud, the veteran French striker, will lead the attack for the home team and he will have the support of Arnar Haraldsson operating in a playmaker role. Osame Sahraoui and Felix Correia should be the two attacking wingers. Midfield will comprise a partnership between Benjamin Andre and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

PSG have some big names missing in action in Ousmane Dembele, Joao Neves, Desire Doue, and Marquinhos. Gonçalo Ramos is the pick to lead the forward line and he will have the support of Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye. Vitinha, with his calmness on the ball,l should control the tempo of the clash. Lee Kang-in will drive the team forward from the central areas with his energy and directness. PSG Win Men’s Club of the Year Award, Arsenal Named Women’s Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or 2025 Awards.

Lille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Details

Match Lille vs PSG Date Monday, October 6 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast or streaming available

When is Lille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Lille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch Lille vs PSG live on any TV channel. Read below to check the Lille vs PSG online viewing option.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Lille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming online available in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch Lille vs PSG live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow Lille vs PSG live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. PSG have good depth in their squad and that will see them through this challenge, although not before Lille put in a great fight.

