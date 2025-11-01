Ligue 1 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: French Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will be in action at the Parc de Princes this evening with a game against Nice. The European champions have seen a string of draws in their last five matches which has thrown open the title race a tad bit. Monaco are just a point short of them at second and hence this game is crucial for Luis Enrique’s men. Opponent Nice have won three games on the bounce and they will have their tails up heading into this fascinating battle. Kylian Mbappe Applauds in Stands as Brother Ethan Mbappe Scores Equaliser for Lille in 1-1 Ligue 1 2025-26 Draw Against PSG (Watch Video).

Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, and Desire Doue are the players missing out for PSG due to injuries. Ousmane Dembele continues to be a doubt for the game for the home side as he has suffered another injury setback. Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be deployed on the wings with Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Senny Mayulu featuring in midfield. Nuno Mendes continues to be their in form player in the starting eleven.

Nice have Jonathan Clauss, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Mohamed Abdelmonem, and Moise Bombito ruled out of the match day squad due to injuries. Gabin Bernardeau is a major doubt for the tie as well and will be assessed late. Antoine Mendy, Juma Bah, and Kojo Peprah Oppong will be part of the back three for the visitors with Hicham Boudaoui and Tanguy Ndombele also dropping deep to shield the backline. Kevin Carlos is all set to lead the attack for Nice in this match.

PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Details

Match PSG vs Nice Date Saturday, November 1 Time 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Parc des Princes, Paris Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast or streaming available in India

When is PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

PSG are set to lock horns with Nice in Ligue 1 2025-26 on Saturday, November 1. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Ligue 1 2025-26 match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, and it will start at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Benjamin Pavard Arrives at Marseille on Loan From Inter Milan With 16 Million Euro Non-Mandatory Buyout Clause.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch PSG vs Nice live telecast on any TV channel. Read below to check the Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice online viewing option.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming online available in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India, and as a result, fans in India would not be able to find live streaming viewing options for Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice on any platform. Fans, however, can follow PSG vs Nice live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. PSG will be tested in this game and they will need to show grit and determination in order to secure crucial three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2025 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).