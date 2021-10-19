After a stunning win over Manchester City in the Champions League 2021-22 match, PSG looks quite prepared for the upcoming game against RB Leipzig. The match will be held in Paris and promises to be quite a mouth-watering encounter. In this article, we shall bring the live streaming and online telecast details for you for the game. But before that, here's a quick look at the preview of the game. PSG has suffered from a setback as they will be missing out on the services of Neymar Junior who will not be a part of the game owing to an injury. Neymar Jr Will Miss Champions League 2021-22 Match Against RB Leipzig Due to Groin Injury.

The official account of PSG informed the fans about the same and also said that the Brazilian will be undergoing treatment for a groin injury. Sergio Ramos is already unavailable and now even, midfielder Leandro Paredes will be out of action. The visiting team also has their set of issues and the players who could be benched due to injury. Dani Olmo (thigh), Brian Brobbey (thigh), Marcelo Saracchi (knee) and Marcel Halstenberg (ankle) are expected to sit out. The team will look to better their away record as RB Leipzig has suffered defeats in four of the last five UEFA Champions League games away. Now, check out the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is PSG vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

PSG vs RB Leipzig clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Parc Des Princes in Paris on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of PSG vs RB Leipzig on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of PSG vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch PSG vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

