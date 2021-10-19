Neymar Junior will miss the Champions League 2021-22 match against RB Leipzig due to a groin injury. The manager of the club Mauricio Pochettino also said that the well-being of players remains a top priority. the statement from PSG read that the Brazilian had an injury ever since he was on international duty. The statement by PSG further said that he will be undergoing treatment in the upcoming days and thus will be away from football. The Brazilain forward was also not a part of the match against Angers as he was tied up with international duties. Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr & Sergio Ramos Absent From 22-Member Squad Against Angers, Check PSG Full Squad for Ligue 1 2021-22 Match.

Even Lionel Messi was busy playing for Argentina for the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. The match between PSG and Leipzig will be played at 12.30 am IST. "Neymar Jr had some pain in his groin since returning from international duty and will undergo more treatment over the next few days before returning to full training," PSG added in a statement. Talking about PSG, they have a few injured players in the squad for now. This also includes former Real Madrid player Sergio Ramos and midfielder Leandro Paredes.

Medical Update by PSG:

Sergio Ramos was supposed to come back into the squad for the match against Angers but he is yet to even make his appearance in the training session. Thus was not included in the squad. For now, stay tuned to this space for more updates about the game.

