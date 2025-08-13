The UEFA Super Cup fixture will see PSG taking on Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy. Paris Saint-Germain were undoubtedly the best team in Europe as they dominated clubs enroute their iconic win in the UEFA Champions League. It ended their European drought after years of dominance in the domestic league. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand defeated Manchester United in the finals of the Europa League but had to let go of the manager that guided them to the win. New Manager Thomas Frank is still settling in at the club and this is his first proper big test. PSG versus Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Ten network from 12:30 AM IST. PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Super Cup 2025 Match at Bluenergy Stadium.

Lucas Chevalier is the new no 1 goalkeeper for PSG with Gianluigi Donnarumma out of the Luis Enrique project. Ousmane Dembele leads the attack with Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the wings. Vitinha will be deployed in central midfield with an aim to control the tempo of the game while Bryan Ruiz and Warren Zaire-Emery venturing forward to support the attack.

Tottenham Hotspur will opt for a 4-3-3 formation with Richarlison leading the attack. Mohammed Kudus and Brennan Johnson will use their pace to create chances out wide. Palhinha, the new arrival from Bayern Munich, will be in midfield alongside Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur. Christian Romero will be the star player for the English side in defence. Expect a quality game of football with PSG securing a 2-1 win.

PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Details

Match PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Super Cup 2025 Date Thursday, August 14 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Bluenergy Stadium in Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast). Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When Is PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Super Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup 2025 fixture on Thursday, August 14. The PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Super Cup 2025 clash will be held at the Bluenergy Stadium in Italy. The PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Super Cup 2025 football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Paris Saint-Germain Sign Illia Zabarnyi As First Ukrainian Player in Club History.

How to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Super Cup 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner of the UEFA Super Cup 2025 match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur in India. Hence, Indian audiences can watch the live telecast of the PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Super Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For the live streaming option, read more.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Super Cup 2025 Match?

With Sony Sports Network having the official broadcasting rights, Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Super Cup 2025 online on the SonyLiv app and website. However, fans might need to purchase a subscription for the same.

