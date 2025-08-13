It's time for the prestigious UEFA Super Cup 2025; the winners of the 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League will be locking horns to determine the best between them. UCL 2024-25 winners Paris Saint-Germain are playing in the UEFA Super Cup for the second time, having played and lost in their only appearance in 1994. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand, had ended their 17-year wait for silverware by beating Manchester United in the UEL 2024-25 final to earn a slot here. Paris Saint-Germain Sign Illia Zabarnyi As First Ukrainian Player in Club History.

PSG head coach, the genius tactician, Luis Enrique, will be eager to start the 2025-26 season with a silverware, to erase dull memories of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 defeat. The 51-year-old Thomas Frank, who has taken over as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, will also be looking to start on a good note, after the EPL side had a disastrous season, except for the shiny UEL trophy to highlight. The PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Super Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, kicking off at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), on Thursday, August 14.

PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Super Cup 2025 Match Predicted Lineups

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur might opt for a 4-3-3 formation in this one at Udine, Italy. PSG will not have the services of midfielder Joao Neves, who is suspended after a red card in the CWC finale. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been left out of the squad, fuelling speculations of his departure, new signing Lucas Chevalier might protect the goal post in his place. For Tottenham Hotspur, the list goes longer, James Maddison is out with an ACL injury. Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, and Dominic Solanke are all sidelined, while the availability of Destiny Udogie is doubtful too. Son Heung-Min Announces Tottenham Hotspur Exit After 10 Years at Spurs.

Paris Saint-Germain Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Chevalier (GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Vicario (GK); Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha, Sarr; Johnson, Richarlison, Kudus

