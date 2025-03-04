Arsenal have fallen behind in the English Premier League title race with no wins in their last two league matches. They face PSV in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, with an aim to go further in the competition. The Gunners finished third in the group stage behind Liverpool and Barcelona. With their form largely good in Europe, the team will be confident to get back to winning ways here. PSV on the other hand ended up at 14th but finished their last five games in group phase with four wins. At home, they can be a rigid team to breakdown. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: All You Need To Know Ahead of UCL Round of 16 First Leg.

Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, Mauro Junior, and winger Esmir Bajraktarevic will miss out for PSV due to injuries. Tyrell Malacia, who is on loan from Manchester United, should be part of the back four. Johan Bakayoko on the right flank is known for taking on the defenders and can provide the creative impetus. Luuk de Jong has the big game experience and should play the lone striker up top.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are out for the rest of the season, leaving Arsenal short at the back. Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri will be on the wings with Mikel Merino likely playing as a false nine. Thomas Partey will be the defensive midfielder, partnering Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield.

When is PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

PSV Eindhoven has crossed the challenge of Juventus in the play-off and will host Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 5. The PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal match will be played at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For PSV vs Juventus online viewing options look below. Change in Champions League Knock-Out Games Format? Report Claims UEFA to Remove Extra-Time and Head Straight To Penalties.

How to Get Live Streaming of PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal match on the JioTV app for free. Arsenal have lost big names to injuries and that could have an impact on their performance. The game is likely to end in a draw.

