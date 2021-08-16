Manchester United's new signing Raphael Varane said that he is very excited to be linking up with Paul Pogba at the club, in his first interview since joining, on Monday. United have been linked to Varane for a good part of the summer transfer window and they had agreed to complete this deal in principle a long time ago. The French defender was unveiled as a Manchester United player ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Leeds United, which they won 5-1. Pogba had a crucial role to play in the match, notching up four assists as his midfield compatriot Bruno Fernandes netted a hattrick to complete a dominant victory. Raphael Varane Unveiled As Manchester United Player Ahead of Their Premier League 2021–22 Opener Against Leeds

Varane and Pogba had helped France reach the 2016 Euro finals and then teamed up to win the World Cup two years later in Russia. The French center-half is keen on helping Manchester United win their first trophy in four years.

“I’m very happy. I’ve known him for a very long time, we started together with the French national team and he’s a great player. I think he’s ambitious and me too, so we are ready to work hard and to do all we can to win trophies," he said, adding, "I think Paul is very positive and he has very good energy; he motivates players in the dressing room and on the pitch with his energy. We are different but we are very complementary, and it’s important in the team to have different types of leaders and characters.”

Varane enjoyed a highly successful spell at Real Madrid, where we won three La Liga titles and five Champions League trophies, including three in a row in 2016, 2017 and 2018. When asked why he chose to United after leaving Real Madrid, he said, "I think it was a good moment because of a lot of things, but I think the most important one is it’s a new challenge and it’s a big motivation to start in a new league in a big club like Manchester United. This opportunity was amazing for me, so I chose this change for me and my family. They have come with me. You feel when things are a good moment and this was the right moment.”

The 28-year old also added that he looked up to former United legends like Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic early on in his career. "Of course, [Nemanja] Vidic and [Rio] Ferdinand were legends. I remember players like Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Ryan] Giggs and [David] Beckham also. They are legends and I’m very proud to be part of this family.”

With him now in their squad, United can expect a lot of strength in their defense alongside club captain Harry Maguire. The Red Devils have made a sensational start to their 2021-22 Premier League campaign and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would hope that his side maintains this intensity in the coming matches as well.

