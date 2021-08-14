Raphael Varane, on Saturday, was unveiled as a Manchester United player in front of a packed Old Trafford stadium ahead of the club's Premier League opening clash against Leeds United. Manchester United posted a video of the unveiling on Twitter.

See the video here:

Now THAT is an Old Trafford welcome 🤩#MUFC @RaphaelVarane — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)