RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019–20 Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

An under-pressure Jose Mourinho takes his Tottenham Hotspur team to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the second leg of their UEFA Champions round of 16 tie. The London based club are down 1-0 after a defeat at home in their previous meeting. Tottenham Hotspur have managed no wins in their last five games in all competition. Although they have been hampered by injuries, a club of their magnitude cannot afford to get into a stall like they have managed to. RB Leipzig have let loose their grip on the Bundesliga title but their performances this season have been exemplary. They will fancy their chances playing at home against an out of form Spurs team. RB Leipzig Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Football Score.

Tim Werner, who picked up a knock against Wolfsburg is expected to be fit in time for tonight's tie. Ibrahima Konate and Willi Orban are out of the squad owing to injury. Ethan Ampadu will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the clash. Nordi Mukiele on the wings needs to be contained by the Spurs side because he can stretch the away side with his pace and tricks. Konrad Laimer in the middle will be tasked to cut out the forward passes of the London based club and keep Leipzig moving.

Steven Bergwijn is the latest player to join the Tottenham Hotspur injury list and increase the challenge for Jose Mourinho. Tanguy Ndombele has been criticised by Jose Mourinho for some poor performances off late and is unlikely to be picked despite the current injury crisis. Dele Alli should lead the line-up as the false no 9 with Giovani Lo Celso creating the chances from midfield. LEP vs TOT Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match.

Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 encounter between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Red Bull Arena. The RBL vs TOT match will take place on March 11, 2020 (Tuesday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Live Telecast of RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur match in the Round of 16 of Champions League 2019-20 will be available on Sony Channels as Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of Champions League 2019-20 in India. Fans can watch the live-action on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will also be live-streaming the RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur match for its online fans. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of RBL vs TOT UCL 2019-20 last 16 clash. Tottenham Hotspur are down on confidence and in all probability, tonight's game will be their last in this year's Champions League.