LEP vs TOT Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will fight to overturn a 0-1 defeat and seal qualification into the 2019-20 Champions League quarter-finals when they face RB Leipzig (LEP) in the 2nd leg of the round of 16 encounter in UCL. Timo Werner’s second-half penalty was enough to give Leipzig a 1-0 victory at Tottenham and put one foot into the 2019-20 UCL Quarter-finals and Julian Nagelsmann’s side will hope they can advance into the quarter-finals for the first time in the competition’s history. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other, reached the final last season but have been plagued by injuries and will need a miracle to advance into the final eight stage. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and live score updates of LEP vs TOT UCL 2019-20 match, should scroll down. RB Leipzig Vs Tottenham Hotspur - Live Football Score.

Already on a five-match losing run, Jose Mourinho’s side were pulled further down following the injury to January signing Steven Bergwijn, who suffered a sprained ankle in the 1-1 draw at Burnley and is said to be out for an extended period perhaps for the rest of the season. Bergwijn, who joined from PSV Eindhoven in the winter transfer window, had already scored twice in five games for Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham Hotspur are already missing Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son for a long period and have not had midfielder Moussa Sissoko since the opening day of the New Year. Leipzig’s Werner came off as a substitute in the goalless draw against Wolfsburg and was injured but should be fit to start.

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Hugo Lloris (TOT) is once again fit for Tottenham Hotspur and should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Toby Alderweireld (TOT) has been the only bright spot for Tottenham Hotspur in an otherwise disappointing campaign in defense. Ethan Ampadu (LEP) has been in good form at the back for Leipzig and should be picked while Lukas Klostermann (LEP) should be the other defensive inclusion.

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Marcel Sabitzer (LEP) is third in the list of assists provider in the 2019-20 Bundesliga and also has two assists in the Champions League. He is a must pick and will hold the midfield with teammate Emil Forsberg (LEP), Giovanni Lo Celso (TOT) and Gedson Fernandes (TOT).

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (LEP) has scored 21 times in the German league and is only behind Robert Lewandowski in the Scoring charts. He will lead the forward line along with Lucas Moura (TOT) and Dele Alli (TOT) of Tottenham.

Kane and Son scored the majority of goals for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League and their absence will be a big miss for Mourinho’s team in the deciding clash against RB Leipzig, who are already on a five-match winning run and look confident of making it through to their maiden Champions League quarter-finals.