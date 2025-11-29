Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Tottenham Hotspur have hit a mini roadblock of sorts in recent weeks with just a solitary win in the English Premier League in their last five outings. They face Fulham in a crucial battle at home, a game they need to win in order to get back in the top four race. Manager Thomas Frank knows his side can ill afford to repeat the mistakes of last campaign and being consistent is key. Opponents Fulham have been poor so far but two wins in their last three matches means they have climbed to the 15th spot, creating some gap with the bottom three. This game however will be a test of their skills and nerves. Tottenham Hotspur versus. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Arsenal Maintain Lead, Liverpool Drop Outside Top 10

Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, and Dominic Solanke are the players missing out for Tottenham Hotspur due to injuries. Randal Kolo Muani will play the lone striker role with Richarlison and Mohammed Kudus cutting inside from the wide to create opportunities. Xavi Simons will assume the playmaker role in midfield with Palhinha dropping deep and shielding the backline.

Fulham will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Raul Jimenez as the central striker and Adama Traore and Alex Iwobi as the wingers. Joshua King will be the pick for the no 10 role with Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic forming the central midfield partnership. Calvin Bassey is the key player for the visitors in defence.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham United EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Date November 30 Time 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham take on each other in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, November 30. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and starts at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manchester City 3-0 Liverpool Premier League 2025–26: Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku Score Goal Each As Cityzens Hand Defending Champions Thumping Loss.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. It will be a keenly contested game with Tottenham Hotspur securing a narrow 1-0 victory at the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2025 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).