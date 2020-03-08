Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India

Vinicius Junior Reacts After Missing an Opportunity Against Real Betis (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Online Streaming and Live Telecast: High on confidence after beating Barcelona in the El Clasico, an in-form Real Madrid take on Real Betis in the Spanish La Liga. The Los Blancos are currently second in the league with 56 points from 27 games but a win tonight at home should see them go to the top. Zinedine Zidane’s men looked down and out, post their defeat against Manchester City but the Frenchman must be given credit for the quick turnaround in fortunes. Opponents Real Betis have won just once this year and are in a spot of bother. They are 14th in the standing but a series of further losses could put them in a spot of bother. Vinicius Jr Breaks Lionel Messi’s El Clasico Record After Netting in Real Madrid’s Win Over Barcelona.

Juanmi is still out for Real Betis and is not part of the matchday squad while Marc Bartra is suspended. Defensive midfielder William Carvalho has been unlucky with muscle injuries off late but should return to the starting eleven against Real Madrid. Loren Moron and Borja Iglesias are both vying for a spot in the team but the former is likely to get the nod. The one player to watch out for the home side will be Nabil Fekir who has dominated teams though his attacking play.

Vinicius Junior has become an indispensable part of the team under Zinedine Zidane and the young Brazilian should start alongside Karim Benzema and Isco in the final third for Los Blancos. Toni Kroos in midfield is the star attraction for Real Madrid and it is a known fact that how the Los Blancos play is often decided by the impact the German has in the middle of the park. Ferland Mendy could make a come back in the team at the expense of veteran full-back Marcelo.

When is Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

La Liga 2019-20 encounter between Real Madrid and Real Betis will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville. The match will take place on March 09, 2020 (Monday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga 2019-20 match will not be live telecast by any mainstream television channel in India as there are no official broadcaster available for the championship in India. Fans, however, can follow the game on other platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the live action of Real Betis vs Real Madrid match on Facebook. La Liga’s official Facebook page will be live streaming the encounter for its fans worldwide. Meanwhile, you can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of the Real Betis vs Real Madrid match. Real Madrid should get past the challenge posed by Real Betis but the home side will create a few openings that the Los Blancos must survive.