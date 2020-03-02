Vinicius Jr Breaks Lionel Messi’s El Clasico Record After Netting in Real Madrid’s Win Over Barcelona

Vinicius Jr (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-0 in the recently concluded El Clasico on March 1, 2020 (Sunday) at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. This was also their first win over Barcelona in La Liga in their home stadium since the 2014-15 campaign. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr opened the scoring in the 71st minute and in doing so became the youngest player to ever score in the El Clasico. The Brazilian broke the record of Lionel Messi who had achieved the feat back in 2007 when he netted a hat-trick. Vinicius Junior Pays Tribute to Idol Cristiano Ronaldo by Emulating His Iconic 'Sii' Celebration As Portuguese Superstar Attends El Clasico (Wach Video).

Vinicius Jr broke Lionel Messi’s long-standing record in El Clasico’s as he became the youngest ever goal-scorer in the fixture's history. Lionel Messi was also 19 years old when he scored that hat-trick but the Brazilian prodigy triumphed the Argentine genius by just 26 days as he netted the opening goal of the game. Mariano Diaz then put the game out of Barcelona’s reach when he scored in injury time handing Real Madrid a crucial win. With this victory, the Madrid side are back on the top of La Liga table as they hold a one-point lead over their arch-rivals. Lionel Messi Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes for Poor Performance in Barcelona’s El Clasico Defeat.

This defeat ended Barcelona’s five-game winning run in the league under new manager Quique Setien as they had last lost to Valencia in January. This match also saw Lionel Messi continue his barren run in this fixture as the Argentina international has not been able to find the back of the net against Real Madrid since July 2018.

Real Madrid are looking to win just their third league title in over a decade and this win will go a long way in helping them to achieve this objective with 12 games still to go. Barcelona, on the other hand, are just one point behind and need to put on better performances if they want to win their third straight domestic title.