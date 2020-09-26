After a disappointing 0-0 stalemate in their first game of the season, Real Madrid will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Real Betis in an away encounter. Lack of pre-season games has hampered the progress of teams in Europe and the Los Blancos clearly struggled to get to the grips of the contest in the opener. Zinedine Zidane will be mindful of the fact that Barcelona will be eager to perform well after the horror show last season and thus giving away the initiative early on could be a problem. Opponents Real Betis are second in the points table with two wins out of two, playing brilliantly under manager Manuel Pellegrini. Real Betis versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 12:30 am. Real Madrid Announces 22-Member Squad for Match Against Real Betis, Check Out Predicted XI for La Liga 2020-21 Game.

Claudio Bravo with his experience at the back could be vital for Real Betis this season as he remains a fine goalkeeper despite being 37. Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales up front have the pace and trickery to stretch Real Madrid. Joaquin will link up with striker Borja Iglesias in the forward line for the hosts with William Carvalho supporting the backline in a defensive midfielder role. RB vs RM Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Betis vs Real Madrid Football Match.

Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and Eder Miltao all miss out for Real Madrid as they look to regain fitness. Karim Benzema is ever present for Real Madrid and will be in the company of youngsters Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in a 4-3-3 formation. Luka Modric is expected to be back in the starting eleven for the visitors, replacing youngster Martin Odegaard. Lucas Vasquez is back in the squad and should make the bench.

When is Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Betis vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Benito Villamarin on September 27, 2020 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So fans will be unable to catch the live action of Real Betis vs Real Madrid on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Real Betis vs Real Madrid game will be streamed live on the Facebook watch. So fans from India can tune into the Facebook page of La Liga to catch the live-action. Real Madrid have lost just once in their last six away games against Real Betis but based on current form, the hosts start as the favourites.

