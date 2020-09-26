Real Madrid is all set to lock horns against Real Betis La Liga 2020-21 at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. This is Madrid’s second game in La Liga 2020. Ahead of the derby game, Zinedine Zidane has announced the 22-member squad for the interesting match which will begin at 12.30 am IST. We shall also check out the predicted XI for the game, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The hosts enter the game with a 2-0 win against Valladolid whereas, the La Liga 2019-20 champions started off their campaign with 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad The last time Real Madrid was hosted by Betis, they ended up being on the losing side by 2-1. RB vs RM Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Betis vs Real Madrid Football Match.

The 23-member squad for the Betis have a few names missing from the list. Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin, and Andres Guardado are the absentees from the squad. Juanmi is quite doubtful for the game. It could be very likely that the hosts might stick to the same line up that they had in their previous match. Talking about Real Madrid, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and Eder Miltao are not featured in the 22-member squad. Now, let’s have a look at the 22-member squad announced by Madrid.

Check out the predicted playing XI of both sides:

Real Betis: Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Fekir, Joaquin, Canales; Iglesias

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

