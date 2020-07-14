Real Madrid took another step closer to a record 34th La Liga title with a 2-1 win over Granada and restore the four-point lead at the top of La Liga 2019-20. Zinedine Zidane’s men now remain just one win away from clinching their first league title since 2017 with still two games to play. Ferland Mendy put Madrid ahead within the opening 10 minutes and Karim Benzema doubled the lead six minutes later. Granada fought back in the second half and pulled one back through Darwin Machis but the visitors held on to record a ninth successive win. Fans go Berserk With Possibility of Real Madrid vs Juventus in the Champions League 2019-20, Netizens Express Their Excitement on Social Media.

Madrid can now clinch the league title with at Villarreal or if Barcelona fail to beat Osasuna on Friday. Draws in their final two league games will also be enough for Real to win their first La Liga title in three seasons. And fans couldn’t hide their excitement on realising how close their beloved team have come into winning a trophy after a horrible start to the season in August.

Nine Consecutive Wins for Real Madrid

Another Step Closer

An impossible task for some , an easy for others. This is what separates Champions from Children. #HalaMadrid 😳🖕🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/jothFB30Ky — Mud-imetja 🥂 (@MadimetjaL__) July 13, 2020

Madrid Fans Start Celebrating

Drop a 🤍 emoji if you’re a Madrid fan, let’s celebrate each other 🤗#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/LLaXMFqfyz — Idris (@Crhedrys) July 13, 2020

A Genius!!

Tonight is the last time I'll complain bout any Zidane line up. Even if he fields up 4 goals keepers in attacker, I'm supporting that. 9 wins in a row. This man is nothing but a genius.#Halamadrid pic.twitter.com/zreiFU4ghE — ᴄʜɪᴅɪᴇʙᴇʀᴇ ᴏɢᴜ (@chyngyozil) July 13, 2020

1 Win Away...

Just One Win Away From Title

9 wins out of 9 games. Just one win away from the Title ❤️#HalaMadrid 💪 pic.twitter.com/qiP6vDWOG2 — Ali Zafar (@Ali_zafarr) July 13, 2020

Real Madrid Looking for Barcelona

Real Madrid looking for Barcelona in La Liga table 🔭#HalaMadrid || Mendy || Isco || Zidane ||Oblak pic.twitter.com/fesTKBxxED — Yeyeboi 🇳🇬 (@Kapiushon__) July 13, 2020

Real Madrid Fans After Nine Consecutive Wins

Real Madrid Fans Waiting for Title Win

I seriously cannot wait till the day Sergio lifting the cup cause we’ve been through so much this season and we fuckin deserve that moment #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/pk4NfsUtGU — Hanie🍂 (@hanieekh) July 13, 2020

The visitors were in control against Granada right from the start with Mendy scoring his maiden goal for the club with a sweet strike from the left. Benzema then added to the lead from a counter-attack. With Granda putting too many men behind the ball, Madrid managed to break out on the counter and Benzema had little difficulty in netting his 19th league goal of the season. But after a disappointing first half, Granada fought back in the second and had Madrid pinned inside their own half.

Machis, from whose attack Benzema had scored, scored for Granada in the 50th minute to pile pressure on the visitors and they nearly pulled out a draw but for some terrific saves from Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and a goal-line clearance from captain Sergio Ramos. Eventually, Los Blancos saw-off the game and extended their winning run to nine games.

