The impending matches of the Champions League 2019-20 were announced today and it brought up a possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team Juventus facing his former club Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. The two teams will only come across each other if the Bianconeri manage to defeat Lyon in the Round of 16 and the Old Lady would face the winner of Real Madrid vs Manchester City. The fans were quite excited about the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo could be facing his former club in the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo Could Face Former Club Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Quarter-Finals.

Thus they posted their excitement on social media via tweets. The fans had already assumed about how the two teams would battle it out on the middle if at all they locked horns with each other. This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament and will be hosted in Lisbon, Portugal. The matches will happen in August. The draw for quarter-final and semi-final of the competition. Now let’s have a look at the tweets below:

Expectativa: Real Madrid x Juventus Sergio Ramos x Cristiano Ronaldo Realidade: Manchester City x Lyon.. — Jn 🥋🇬🇧 (@jn_crvg) July 10, 2020

Imagine

imagine Real Madrid vs Juventus on UCL Quarter Final And Ronaldo Diving For Penalty.. and ramos push him like he did suarez back in 2017 — RED AND BLUE ❤️💙 (@jagadeesh163) July 10, 2020

Another one

Ya sueño con un Madrid-Juventus en cuartos. Sería la leche. — Tomás Roncero (@As_TomasRoncero) July 10, 2020

Ronaldo

Another reunion?

Maybe an other reunion pic.twitter.com/hTbPJRKLWM — 🖖Joss le Gone🖖 (@JosselinJossizq) July 10, 2020

Exciting

RM Vs Juve will be exciting 👀 — 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮, Evan (@Innocentkitty13) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, CR7’s long-standing rival, Lionel Messi’s Barcelona could be facing Frank Lampard's Chelsea or Bayern Munich, who are both in good form. However, the team is yet to play against Napoli in the round of 16. RB Leipzig will be coming across the tough nuts as they would be locking horns with Atletico Madrid.

