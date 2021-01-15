Real Madrid took on Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of Supercopa de Espana 2021 at the La Rosaleda Stadium. Going by the starting lineup of the Los Blancos, one would have thought that they would have the last laugh. But no, Zinadine Zidane were in for a surprise as they were stunned by Athletic Bilbao by 2-1. Needless to say that the fans are upset with the loss and they are missing Cristiano Ronaldo after the defeat. According to fans, the team has been in a bad shape ever since Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018. Heartbreaking! Real Madrid UNFOLLOWS Cristiano Ronaldo From Instagram Shortly After His Entry into Juventus.

The fans took to social media for expressing their disappointment. Talking about the match, from Real Madrid only Karim Benzema was the one who could score a goal for the team. From Athletico Bilbao, Raul Garcia scored a brace and the led the team to a stunning win. Real Madrid dominated the possession by 71 per cent and the rest was handled by the hosts. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below by the fans.

Replacement for CR7

Without CR7

... the team nor to improve young players (in short, he's not suitable for a transition period), and he's constantly failed to create a competent offense without Cristiano Ronaldo. Praise the positives, criticize the negatives. It's not black or white.(3/3)#RealMadridAthletic — Ahmad - 121 Football (@AJ121_football) January 15, 2021

Life Without CR7

Zidane

Zidane with Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid manager : 16 losses in 149 games Zidane without Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid manager : 17 losses in 87 games pic.twitter.com/JgCrUERXIS — Pàrker☢️ (@totalCristiano7) January 15, 2021

Fake

Real Madrid became Fake Madrid when ronaldo left — Mr.Woodward (@WooodWardEd) January 15, 2021

Last one

Ronaldo -> Real Madrid - £80m 😭 https://t.co/99aKJ6vY2R — 𝙡𝙚𝙬𝙞𝙨 𝙟𝙧 🦂 (@LewisJr__) January 15, 2021

Had Real Madrid won this game, they would have faced Barcelona in the finals of the tournament. The finals of the tournament will be held on Sunday, January 17.

