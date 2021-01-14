Real Madrid will battle it out with Athletic Bilbao in the second semi-final of Spanish Super Cup or Supercopa de Espana 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the La Rosaleda Stadium in Andalucia on Thursday night (January 15). The Los Blancos have been in decent form lately and would not want to slip up in this game. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao are currently in 12th place in the La Liga team standings and have shown massive improvement over the past month. Hence, they can’t be taken lightly. Notably, the winner of this contest will meet Barcelona in the finals on Sunday (January 17). RM vs ATH Dream11 Prediction in Spanish Super Cup 2021 Semi-Final.

Under the guidance of former Valencia manager Marcelino, the Athletic club have been aggressive in their approach and would be backing themselves to upset the La Liga champions. On the other hand, Zinedine Zidane’s men’s last game against Osasuna ended in a disappointing goalless draw, and they would be raring for redemption. Speaking of the head-to-head record, the two teams have 234 times with Real Madrid leading the head-to-head record with 116 victories. 74 games went in Bilbao’s favour with the remaining 44 meetings ended in a draw. As the upcoming game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When to Watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, Supercopa de Espana 2020-21 (Know Date & Time Details)

The semi-final match of the Supercopa de Espana 2021 between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, at the Estadio Nuevo Arcángel in Andalucia. The match is scheduled to take place on January 15, 2020 (Friday mid-night) at 1:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, Supercopa de Espana 2021 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster of the Supercopa de Espana 2019-20 in India, hence no channel will provide the live telecast Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao football match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, Supercopa de Espana 2021?

Despite there being no official broadcasters of the Supercopa de Espana 2021 in India, live streaming of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will be available on FanCode. Fans can log onto the FanCode website or app and purchase the FC Match Pass to enjoy the game live.

