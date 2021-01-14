Real Madrid (RM) take on Atheltic Club (ATH) in the second semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana 2021. The RM vs ATH clash will be played at the La Rosada Stadium in Malaga, Spain on January 14, 2021 (late Thursday night). Both teams will be looking to join Barcelona for the finals at the end of the week. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create RM vs ATH Dream11 Team prediction can scroll down below. Lionel Messi 'Leads' Barcelona From the Sidelines As Catalans Beat Real Sociedad in Supercopa de Espana.

Real Madrid have some muscular problems to deal with as Dani Carvajal is set to miss three weeks of action due to muscular injury. Athletic Club have a couple of concerns to contend with as well, starting with left-back Yuri Berchiche, who is a major doubt while Yeray Alvares is just returning from few weeks out and might not be risked.

RM vs ATH, Supercopa de Espana 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) must be your keeper for this clash.

RM vs ATH, Supercopa de Espana 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Inigo Martinez (ATH), Ferlan Mendy (RM) and Sergio Ramos (RM) must be your defenders.

RM vs ATH, Supercopa de Espana 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Vesga (ATH), Iker Muniain (ATH), Lucas Vasquez (RM) and Eden Hazard (RM) must be your midfielders.

RM vs ATH, Supercopa de Espana 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Inaki Williams (ATH), Raul Garcia (ATH) and Karim Benzema (RM) must be your forwards.

RM vs ATH, Supercopa de Espana 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Inigo Martinez (ATH), Ferlan Mendy (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Vesga (ATH), Iker Muniain (ATH), Lucas Vasquez (RM), Eden Hazard (RM), Inaki Williams (ATH), Raul Garcia (ATH) and Karim Benzema (RM).

Karim Benzema (RM) must be your captain for this clash while Inaki Williams (ATH) can be named as the vice-captain.

