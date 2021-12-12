La Liga leaders Real Madrid are running away with the league if early form in the title race is to go by but city rivals Atletico Madrid will look to be the road blockers when the two teams meet this evening. The Los Blancos have won their last five La Liga games and are on a 12 game unbeaten run in all competitions. They currently hold a five-point lead at the top with Sevilla in at second after their important 2-0 win over Real Sociedad last week. For opponents Atletico Madrid, it is a must-win game to keep their title hopes alive. Having played a game less than their arch-rivals, Diego Simeone’s men have 29 points from 15 games and occupy the fourth spot. Real Madrid versus Atletico Madrid will be streamed on Voot app from 1:30 AM IST. Google Year In Search 2021: Real Madrid CF Most Searched Sports Team Globally

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have returned to the matchday squad for Real Madrid which is a huge boost for the hosts. Luka Jovic should make way for the Karim Benzema in the attacking third with in form Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo flanking the Frenchman on either side. Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are automatic picks in midfield and in defence the partnership of David Alaba and Eder Militao have formed a wonderful partnership.

Luis Suarez will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Atletico Madrid with summer signing Matheus Cunha expected to lead the attack alongside Antoine Griezmann. Thomas Lemar and Rodrigo de Paul will need to do the bulk of the attacking from midfield while Koke shields the back three of Geoffrey Kondogbia, Mario Hermoso and Felipe.

When is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on December 13, 2021 (Monday) at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid clash.

Atletico Madrid have been inconsistent this campaign and will likely go down against a mighty Real Madrid side which has shown forms of its old Europe dominating self again.

