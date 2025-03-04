Defending champions Real Madrid will be facing city rivals Atletico Madrid at home in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Los Blancos are heading into the fixture on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of Real Betis, which pushed them back a bit in the title race. They turn their focus now on the continental showpiece where they got through the first round, not in the best of forms. Opponents Atletico Madrid are second in the La Liga and have looked the part amongst the big guns. Diego Simeone will want his squad to play with confidence this evening. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: All You Need To Know Ahead of UCL Round of 16 First Leg.

Real Madrid will be without the services of Jude Bellingham, who is suspended. Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and Dani Ceballos are on the sidelines due to injuries. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will lead the attack with Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield. Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz make the cut on the wings.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Koke are the two big names missing out for Atletico Madrid. Julian Alvarez will pair up with Antoine Griezmann in a two-man frontline. Rodrigo de Paul and Pablo Barrios form the double pivot in midfield. Marcos Llorente and Samuel Nino provide the width in a 4-4-2 formation.

When is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD/HD TV channels. For Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid online viewing options look below. Change in Champions League Knock-Out Games Format? Report Claims UEFA to Remove Extra-Time and Head Straight To Penalties.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match on the JioTV app for free. Real Madrid will create plenty of chances in this game to secure a 2-0 win.

