Real Madrid and Barcelona resume their rivalry as the teams face off against each other in the latest round of La Liga 2022-23 fixtures. El Clasico 2022 will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams aim to become the outright leaders. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Last Five El Clasico Results Ahead of La Liga 2022-23 Clash.

Both teams have made great starts to their domestic season and will be looking to continue that. They are separated by goal difference at the top of the La Lga table. Real Madrid have had the better of Barcelona in recent years but the Catalans registered a 4-0 win when the sides last met in the league.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu. The game will be held on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into Sports18 to catch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2022-23 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash.

