Real Madrid and Barcelona resume their rivalry as the two biggest teams in Spain face off against each other in the latest round of La Liga fixtures. The El Clasico 2022 will be played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim to get bragging rights. So ahead of Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash, we take a look at the last five results between the teams. Barcelona Jersey to Feature Drake's OVO Owl Logo During El Clasico Clash Against Real Madrid.

Both teams will be meeting for the first time in official competition this season and will be aiming to add to their win tally. The teams have met each other 249 times in all competitions with Real Madrid leading the head-to-head record with 100 wins compared to Barcelona's 97. A total of 52 games have ended in draws.

Similarly, Real Madrid have also been the better team in recent fixtures but Barcelona are managing to get back to the level of their opponents. The Blaugranas have registered back-to-back wins over their rivals after three consecutive defeats.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Last Five Match Results

Date Match Result Competition 24 July 2022 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Barcelona Won 1-0 Friendly 21 March 2022 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Barcelona Won 4-0 La Liga 13 January 2022 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Real Madrid Won 3-2 Supercopa de Espana 24 October 2021 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Real Madrid Won 2-1 La Liga 11 April 2021 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Real Madrid Won 2-1 La Liga

Barcelona and Real Madrid have made sensational starts to their league campaign and are 1-2 at the top of the La Liga table. The Blaugranas lead their rivals on the basis of goal difference. Los Blancos are the defending Spanish champions while the Catalans are last won the titles two seasons ago.

