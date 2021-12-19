League leaders Real Madrid are all set to take on Cadiz in La Liga 2021-22 on Monday, December 20. The match would be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and has a start time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Los Blancos have been in impeccable form this season and they have secured wins in 10 matches across competitions, since a 0-0 draw against Osasuna back in October. Carlo Ancelotti's side currently are perched at the top of the standings with 42 points, five more than second-placed Sevilla. Given their form, they are expected to win this match and further consolidate their lead at the top. Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Sir Alex Ferguson His ‘Father Figure in Football’, Watch Full Interview Featuring Both Manchester United Legends (Check Video)

Cadiz on the other hand, failed to keep up after an inspiring performance last season wherein they finished 12th on the points table. This time, they are languishing at 18th with only two wins in 17 matches. It would indeed take a mammoth effort on their part if they plan on upstaging the former champions.

When is Real Madrid vs Cadiz, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Real Madrid vs Cadiz clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on December 20, 2021 (Monday) at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match has a scheduled time of 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Cadiz, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Madrid vs Cadiz live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Cadiz, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Cadiz clash.

