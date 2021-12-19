Cristiano Ronaldo referred to Sir Alex Ferguson as his 'father figure in football' while reacting to an interview featuring the two of them on Manchester United's Twitter handle. Ronaldo historically moved to United as a young player when Ferguson was the head coach.

See Tweet:

Like I’ve always said, Sir Alex is like a father figure to me in football ❤️#MUFC #BringingYouCloser https://t.co/ARz4l7G1QM — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)